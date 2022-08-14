Pdkmk8h21q in  
Can employers stop promoting "remote" jobs when they are hybrid roles?

Can someone explain why this is more and more common?


(Job title + Remote, US)


Then you read the job description and it says


Seattle, WA; onsite 1-2 days


Why are people click baiting roles?

Before I accepted a hybrid role, I said I have no idea to move to Hybrid role state, not now, not in the future. So better they know I will work remote and fly when needed may be once a month? Again its a gamble I did but my situation and goals are different
