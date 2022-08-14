Pdkmk8h21q in
Can employers stop promoting "remote" jobs when they are hybrid roles?
Can someone explain why this is more and more common?
(Job title + Remote, US)
Then you read the job description and it says
Seattle, WA; onsite 1-2 days
Why are people click baiting roles?
Before I accepted a hybrid role, I said I have no idea to move to Hybrid role state, not now, not in the future. So better they know I will work remote and fly when needed may be once a month? Again its a gamble I did but my situation and goals are different
