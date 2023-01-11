Most efficient way to get a foothold in starting a career in software engineering/Cyber security?

My biography:





I joined the military straight after highschool for 5 years since I was a naive teenager; I recently completed my contract (Sonar Technician in the Navy) and got out.





I am adept in Hardware troubleshooting ( i.e. Lockheed Martin and Raytheon consoles/cabinets and electromechanical equipment.)





But I've always had a passion for computer science and tech. But no relatable past work experience to even obtain an internship in the tech industry.





Summary:

Aside from spending 6 years obtaining a masters in CS/IS before starting a career in the Tech industry, are there any wise recommendations out there?



