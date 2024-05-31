Shinsetsu in
How is Phaidra.ai as a company? I believe it was cofounded by deepmind researchers
I am more interested in understanding the tech culture of the company as I am looking for a change where I could get to collaborate with great problem solvers and challenge myself.Alongside the scope of the problem they are trying to solve, I find it quite a great problem honestly but wanted to understand from the larger perspective #startup #tech #ai #data
1
1816
Groundandpound1Software Engineer
They definitely seem like an interesting company. I don't know much about them myself, but they look promising.
