Software Engineering Manager  

Director level positions requiring technical contribution

I am being approached by recruiters who offer a director level position but require me to be providing technical contribution in terms of coding. Is it fair to say I'm only interested in managing people and not making any technical contributions? What is the general industry practice when it comes to this title?
Software Engineering Manager  
Startups tend to over-inflate titles. A director at some startups is basically a highly visible tech lead. Just my $0.02
Corporate Development  
That's likely the case for any company that doesn't have a comprehensive leveling system based on the market
