Got ghosted by meta E5

Got referred internally for a meta interview. Got a chance to talk to the recruiter, that went great and schedule a first interview.





Interview was two question one dfs question on dp problem. Both answered perfectly with 15 mint extra, interviewer said you did great and good luck on your next step.





Two weeks pasted didnt hear anything from recruiter even after multiple emails. I scheduled a call with him - which gets confirmed on his calendar. He does not call me and sends me an automated rejection.

I reach out again to ask for more info as this was the weirdest experience.

I still havent heard anything back....





Anyone experience anything like this with meta?