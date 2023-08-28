Tecch1 in
Career and Comp Check
I have been in the industry for 7.5 years now. Haven't made any switch yet.
Working as engineer at senior level equivalent to SDE 3.
Hoping to get promoted to next level ( Team lead) in next 3 months or so.
Current comp
Fixed pay $48400
Annual bonus $4800
Stock grant(vested) $5000 Per year for next 3 years.
Location : India
Have I had a good growth and is it a fair comp ?
iARKiOS
Which company are you working for?
