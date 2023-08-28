Career and Comp Check

I have been in the industry for 7.5 years now. Haven't made any switch yet.





Working as engineer at senior level equivalent to SDE 3.





Hoping to get promoted to next level ( Team lead) in next 3 months or so.





Current comp

Fixed pay $48400

Annual bonus $4800

Stock grant(vested) $5000 Per year for next 3 years.

Location : India

Have I had a good growth and is it a fair comp ?