Hardware Interviewing Prep. Resources (Mechanical/Electrical Engineering)

I posted a couple years ago, adding a shameless plug again given all the recent tech. lay-off's and uncertainty.





I run a hardware interviewing website that concentrates on technical interview prep. for FANG companies, start-ups, etc. Anecdotally speaking, the resource has helped users land jobs at Google, Apple, & Tesla to name a few.





There's a couple of cool new features for real-time synchronous communication (i.e. Slack/Discord channels) if you create an account. Hoping to make this resource more accessible and open-ended. Please sign-up and join!





Check it out at:

https://www.hardwareinterviews.fyi/