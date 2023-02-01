Benjamin Chia in
Hardware Interviewing Prep. Resources (Mechanical/Electrical Engineering)
I posted a couple years ago, adding a shameless plug again given all the recent tech. lay-off's and uncertainty.
I run a hardware interviewing website that concentrates on technical interview prep. for FANG companies, start-ups, etc. Anecdotally speaking, the resource has helped users land jobs at Google, Apple, & Tesla to name a few.
There's a couple of cool new features for real-time synchronous communication (i.e. Slack/Discord channels) if you create an account. Hoping to make this resource more accessible and open-ended. Please sign-up and join!
Check it out at:
Sid98Associate
It's good, I've subscribed. Hoping to see it grow
1
19g6uky0p82u8Hardware Engineer
thank you! actively trying to make the website as useful as possible.
