Benjamin Chia in  
Hardware Engineer  

Hardware Interviewing Prep. Resources (Mechanical/Electrical Engineering)

I posted a couple years ago, adding a shameless plug again given all the recent tech. lay-off's and uncertainty.


I run a hardware interviewing website that concentrates on technical interview prep. for FANG companies, start-ups, etc. Anecdotally speaking, the resource has helped users land jobs at Google, Apple, & Tesla to name a few.


There's a couple of cool new features for real-time synchronous communication (i.e. Slack/Discord channels) if you create an account. Hoping to make this resource more accessible and open-ended. Please sign-up and join!


Check it out at:

https://www.hardwareinterviews.fyi/

Hardware FYI

Hardware FYI

Mechanical engineering interviews made easy with our largest question database of hardware engineering interview questions, electrical engineering interview questions, and mechanical engineering interview questions.

hardwareinterviews.fyi
5
3644
Sort by:
Sid98Associate  
It's good, I've subscribed. Hoping to see it grow
1
19g6uky0p82u8Hardware Engineer  
thank you! actively trying to make the website as useful as possible.

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,435