Software Engineer New Grad Salaries
How much do you make/what do you think is a good amount in the US.
For reference: I am in Arizona with 3 internships and a 3+ Technical Student Worker Jobs
This is entirely location and company tier dependent. A techie at a no-name company in Nebraska is gonna earn a third of the one who works for a Tier 1 company in Bay Area. Just check levels.fyi salaries for your area and experience level. US cities data is pretty good (unless you really live in bumfuck nowhere).
