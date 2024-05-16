CyberPhantom in  
Computer Science  

Software Engineer New Grad Salaries

How much do you make/what do you think is a good amount in the US.

For reference: I am in Arizona with 3 internships and a 3+ Technical Student Worker Jobs

14
8089
MLE3760ML / AI  
This is entirely location and company tier dependent. A techie at a no-name company in Nebraska is gonna earn a third of the one who works for a Tier 1 company in Bay Area. Just check levels.fyi salaries for your area and experience level. US cities data is pretty good (unless you really live in bumfuck nowhere).
