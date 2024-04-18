Advice applying to Google positions from outside of the hiring country

Hi guys, i need help on whether applying to Google positions while living outside of the country where the position is located works or not, I'm subscribed to Google careers and they send opened positions to my email like every 3 weeks or so, but the countries where most of the jobs are located doesn't match my location, i live somewhere in Africa,





I have been applying to different positions through their emails, but now I am now wondering if Google does consider someone that is applying from a country that is different from the one in which the position is based, and please if you have been hired at Google for position that is not based in your country please reply i wanna learn





So my main question is: Does Google consider applications from applicants that are not in the country where the position is based?