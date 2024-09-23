Dell offer evaluation

Seeking opinions on two job offers:









Dell Offer:

•⁠ ⁠Role: i8

•⁠ ⁠Base salary: ₹56L

•⁠ ⁠RSU: $20,000 (3-year vesting)

•⁠ ⁠Joining bonus: ₹5L









HPE Offer:

•⁠ ⁠Base salary: ₹50L

•⁠ ⁠Bonus: ₹30L (2-year vesting)









Current role: Filesystem backend (10 YOE, ₹39L base)









Leaning towards Dell for its role and growth prospects, but wondering:









•⁠ ⁠Can I negotiate a higher base salary (e.g., ₹60-62L)?

•⁠ ⁠Is an increased RSU (e.g., $25-30,000) feasible?

•⁠ ⁠Possible to negotiate a higher joining bonus?