icity in  
Software Engineer  

Dell offer evaluation

Seeking opinions on two job offers:


Dell Offer:
•⁠  ⁠Role: i8
•⁠  ⁠Base salary: ₹56L
•⁠  ⁠RSU: $20,000 (3-year vesting)
•⁠  ⁠Joining bonus: ₹5L


HPE Offer:
•⁠  ⁠Base salary: ₹50L
•⁠  ⁠Bonus: ₹30L (2-year vesting)


Current role: Filesystem backend (10 YOE, ₹39L base)


Leaning towards Dell for its role and growth prospects, but wondering:


•⁠  ⁠Can I negotiate a higher base salary (e.g., ₹60-62L)?
•⁠  ⁠Is an increased RSU (e.g., $25-30,000) feasible?
•⁠  ⁠Possible to negotiate a higher joining bonus?
0
1355

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,578