Dell offer evaluation
Seeking opinions on two job offers:
Dell Offer:
• Role: i8
• Base salary: ₹56L
• RSU: $20,000 (3-year vesting)
• Joining bonus: ₹5L
HPE Offer:
• Base salary: ₹50L
• Bonus: ₹30L (2-year vesting)
Current role: Filesystem backend (10 YOE, ₹39L base)
Leaning towards Dell for its role and growth prospects, but wondering:
• Can I negotiate a higher base salary (e.g., ₹60-62L)?
• Is an increased RSU (e.g., $25-30,000) feasible?
• Possible to negotiate a higher joining bonus?
