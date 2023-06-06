DrCopium in
Unable to get any internships
T3 college student about to enter in my fourth year.
Haven't had a single internship. On-campus placements are starting from mid-July and a few companies are even done with their placement procedures.
My trying to get into DevOps/Cloud Computing roles. I'm a certified AWS Cloud Practitioner as well.
Techstack: Docker, AWS, GCP, Kubernetes, Ansible, Jenkins, Terraform, Linux, Bash Scripting, C++, Python and Go.
My Location: India
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Levels has an internship page which may help: https://www.levels.fyi/internships/
