DrCopium in  
 

Unable to get any internships

T3 college student about to enter in my fourth year. 
Haven't had a single internship. On-campus placements are starting from mid-July and a few companies are even done with their placement procedures. 

My trying to get into DevOps/Cloud Computing roles. I'm a certified AWS Cloud Practitioner as well.  
Techstack: Docker, AWS, GCP, Kubernetes, Ansible, Jenkins, Terraform, Linux, Bash Scripting, C++, Python and Go. 

My Location: India
1
1002
Sort by:
madscienceSoftware Engineer  
Levels has an internship page which may help: https://www.levels.fyi/internships/

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,480