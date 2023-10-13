DigitalInnovation in
How do refresher grants work at Meta?
I turned down an offer from Meta for an M2 role because the recruiter and the hiring manager would not tell me how refresher grants worked other than to say you could get them. Anyone from Meta could shed some light on the refresher grant process there?
TC:$510k
YOE: 25
6
4829
Sort by:
JunggernautSoftware Engineer
If you declined the offer, why are you now asking why refreshers work? Lol In any case, refreshers are granted once a year in H2 performance cycle (March) and are based on market refresher grant values by location, role, and level. Your refresher is calculated using a target number, performance metrics, and pro-rated based on start date
4
19g615l38usdgxSoftware Engineer
Just answer the question no need to start off being an a** hole
4
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,503