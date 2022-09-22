Joined Amazon as L5. Got P5 offer from Atlassian

I just joined Amazon as an L5 engineer. The pay was very good considering COL . I am in Chicago and the TC is ~375k. Good thing is it is cash heavy first two years. I was very apprehensive about joining Amazon given the notorious WLB and PIP culture.





Now i recently got verbal confirmation that i will be getting a P5 offer from Atlassian . I'm pushing them to match my Amazon TC. I'm guessing it will be lower by 30-40k. The benefits and WLB are great though.





The question is if i should burn the bridge at Amazon and quit within first month or stick it out with Amazon.