bombaychop in
Joined Amazon as L5. Got P5 offer from Atlassian
I just joined Amazon as an L5 engineer. The pay was very good considering COL . I am in Chicago and the TC is ~375k. Good thing is it is cash heavy first two years. I was very apprehensive about joining Amazon given the notorious WLB and PIP culture.
Now i recently got verbal confirmation that i will be getting a P5 offer from Atlassian . I'm pushing them to match my Amazon TC. I'm guessing it will be lower by 30-40k. The benefits and WLB are great though.
The question is if i should burn the bridge at Amazon and quit within first month or stick it out with Amazon.
polkageist12Data Engineer
Ahhhh this is a tough one. And tbh, idk if you're burning any bridges since 1) Amazon is huge and 2) you're likely not going to get picked by the same team again. For me, prio is always cash in hand. You can't buy groceries or pay bills with equity (in most cases). And the WLB part is really team dependent. Do you like the team and work so far? Are there hints that it's gonna be as bad as you hear?
bombaychopSoftware Engineer
It's my first week. Can't really tell how it's going to be. Lot of engineers on the team are saying it's chill. Amazon has stack ranking. So someone will be let go at the end of review cycle. I'm seeing a ton of opportunity to learn. Latest and greatest technologies. I like the pay and opportunity at Amazon but really worried about WLB and culture.
