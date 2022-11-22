Zack J in
Apple Fitness technologies PM Referal
Looking for a apple referal.
I am currently a senior PO by day and also play high level rugby outside of work. Signed to a semi-pro rugby league team and also play rugby union for a pro academy. As well as local club and select sides. Been lifting for over 18 years as well. Looking to blend both my backgrounds together.
If someone could help get my resume and cover letter infront of a recuiter that would be awesome.
JunsayProduct Designer
Good luck! I think Apple is still hiring but I don’t have a contact there. Cfbr
bhuvanProgram Manager
I could ask my cousin in Apple .. he's usually helpful. If you're interested please DM your resume
