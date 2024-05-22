Level 65 package (18 months in MSFT)

Been at MSFT just under 18 months- Europe based but work directly for Corp/Seattle. IC working in a pretty niche reg/compliance/legal role with 9 YOE. When I joined I negotiated the base to £135K but didn't negotiate the initial stock grant having never worked in Tech at US68K. Bonus is 20%. Sign-on bonus they offered one months salary. Was I low balled and is there possibility to address this in the upcoming performance review?