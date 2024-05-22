Westminster1000 in
Level 65 package (18 months in MSFT)
Been at MSFT just under 18 months- Europe based but work directly for Corp/Seattle. IC working in a pretty niche reg/compliance/legal role with 9 YOE. When I joined I negotiated the base to £135K but didn't negotiate the initial stock grant having never worked in Tech at US68K. Bonus is 20%. Sign-on bonus they offered one months salary. Was I low balled and is there possibility to address this in the upcoming performance review?
Where in Europe are you based? For L65 that seems low, but they're obviously going to pay the European market a lot lower than US, so it could be right in line. They're not going to adjust your compensation just based on a lower initial offer, but they will adjust it based on whatever performance review policy they have. Usually it ranges anywhere between 3-7% in a TC increase
UK based but work for Corp vs the UK subsidiary
