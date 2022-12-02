So009 in
Microsoft Data Scientist 1st interview prep advice?
Hi, hope everyone safe.
As the title suggests i have my first interview next week (passed the phone HR call) for a DS role at Microsoft and looking for any advice on the process or recommendation for ressources to brush up on.
Thanks very much
kcj8c3c1fhutData Scientist at SolarWinds
This is a good one to have around just in case. Was recommended by another users a while back and helped me get my job https://www.learndatasci.com/free-data-science-books/
So009Analyst at Facebook
thanks a lot for the free resources!
