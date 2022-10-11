BrooklynBroke in
Brex axed 136 people or 11%
More employees from companies with a super high base salary axed their employees. Brex laid off 11% of its employees or 136 people. People, stay away from Brex, Netflix, and Roku!! Think hard before accepting a job offer. Please pick companies with a stable business model. Defense contractors may not be a bad option. Picking a job that pays 110k to 120k with really good stability versus a job that pays 375k, but with a high chance of getting axed could be more feasible starting 2023 through 2024.
https://techcrunch.com/2022/10/11/fintech-brex-layoffs-restructuring/amp/
ferryboatSoftware Engineer
It's a good point about stability. These companies are growth at all cost until they realize wait a sec the unit economics just don't make sense. Here's the note from Pedro one of the founders: https://www.brex.com/journal/message-from-pedro
1
