Brex axed 136 people or 11%

More employees from companies with a super high base salary axed their employees. Brex laid off 11% of its employees or 136 people. People, stay away from Brex, Netflix, and Roku!! Think hard before accepting a job offer. Please pick companies with a stable business model. Defense contractors may not be a bad option. Picking a job that pays 110k to 120k with really good stability versus a job that pays 375k, but with a high chance of getting axed could be more feasible starting 2023 through 2024.





