Brex axed 136 people or 11%

More employees from companies with a super high base salary axed their employees. Brex laid off 11% of its employees or 136 people. People, stay away from Brex, Netflix, and Roku!!  Think hard before accepting a job offer. Please pick companies with a stable business model. Defense contractors may not be a bad option. Picking a job that pays 110k to 120k with really good stability versus a job that pays 375k, but with a high chance of getting axed could be more feasible starting 2023 through 2024.

Brex, valued at $12.3B earlier this year, lays off 11% of staff as part of restructuring

Fintech startup Brex cited a challenging macro environment in its decision to lay off 136 employees after shifting its focus to enterprise.

ferryboatSoftware Engineer  
It's a good point about stability. These companies are growth at all cost until they realize wait a sec the unit economics just don't make sense. Here's the note from Pedro one of the founders: https://www.brex.com/journal/message-from-pedro
1

