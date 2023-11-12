Project/Program manager transition

Hello all! Im currently active duty military. Im in the process of transitioning out and preparing myself for the civilian world. My goal is to be a project or program manager. I live in the central Texas area (an hour from Austin) and I'm looking to land a hybrid role making minimum salary of $200k including stocks and bonus. My question is, do you think this is reasonable for someone in my position? Below are a few more details about myself. Also what tips and advice do you have to give me? Thanks in advance.





-14 years active duty

-10+ years project management experience

-Bachelors in Business with a concentration in Project Management



-PMP certified

-COMPTIA Security Plus

-Clearance- TS/SC-I