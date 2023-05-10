Hershy in
Hello folks! I have my final round of interview with Mastercard, Pune for a Lead TPM role.
I have my final round of interview with Mastercard, Pune for a Lead TPM role. I have 16yrs of experience and would like to request for a Principal TPM role(L5) instead of L6(Lead TPM). Is it ok to ask for it in this final round with an SVP tomorrow? Also, I'm not sure what would be a fair package to ask for. Current CTC is 37lpa, all fixed. Although my current CTC is quite avg, I don't want to restrict myself from asking for a fair compensation. What do you all suggest I can target for?
This interview is tomorrow morning. All other 3 rounds went well so far, hoping for the best tomorrow as well
MisterK
If they have a vacancy it will determine the result. Asking definitely won't harm your case. They will say blah blah about promotion and appraisal, if they aren't ready due to vacancy or your interview feedback
Hershy
True! However, I'm confident about a positive feedback from all my 3 rounds(2 Director and 1 VP round). Let's see. Fingers crossed!
