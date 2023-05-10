Hello folks! I have my final round of interview with Mastercard, Pune for a Lead TPM role.

I have my final round of interview with Mastercard, Pune for a Lead TPM role. I have 16yrs of experience and would like to request for a Principal TPM role(L5) instead of L6(Lead TPM). Is it ok to ask for it in this final round with an SVP tomorrow? Also, I'm not sure what would be a fair package to ask for. Current CTC is 37lpa, all fixed. Although my current CTC is quite avg, I don't want to restrict myself from asking for a fair compensation. What do you all suggest I can target for?

This interview is tomorrow morning. All other 3 rounds went well so far, hoping for the best tomorrow as well