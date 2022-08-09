8I3nuouKNcq in
How long have you been a swe and has your view of the role changed?
I've been a swe for about 4 years now and the difference between year 0 and year 4 is bigger than I thought when I stepped foot in my first job. I read things from swe's and managers who are 7, 8+ years in and I'm wondering what it's been like to see your career mature, wherever you are on the experience spectrum.
For me, it's seeing how much trust and independence I have from my team. Even though I've been at my current job for about a year, I feel as though they trust my judgement and expect me to handle whatever I'm working on. I think I may be getting a new title this year as well and will move into a senior role. I'm really excited for whats to come
Right now I’m kinda shocked because everyone said swe is fool proof and yet Microsoft just laid off 150 engineers. I’m realizing no sector is safe when the economy is volatile
But remember that 150 engineers in over 100k workforce of engineers alone is nothing. It’s more like a reorg. When we see thousands being laid off, that will be a different story.
Although, I agree with the overall market trends. It’s a little scary
