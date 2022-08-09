How long have you been a swe and has your view of the role changed?

I've been a swe for about 4 years now and the difference between year 0 and year 4 is bigger than I thought when I stepped foot in my first job. I read things from swe's and managers who are 7, 8+ years in and I'm wondering what it's been like to see your career mature, wherever you are on the experience spectrum.





For me, it's seeing how much trust and independence I have from my team. Even though I've been at my current job for about a year, I feel as though they trust my judgement and expect me to handle whatever I'm working on. I think I may be getting a new title this year as well and will move into a senior role. I'm really excited for whats to come