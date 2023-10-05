refer61614 in
Meta dropping its custom silicon division.
https://www.reuters.com/technology/meta-lay-off-employees-metaverse-silicon-unit-wednesday-2023-10-03/
Meta knows how to make some phenomenal social apps, but computation density feels like a major factor in the AR/VR space.
Can't help but think that this is one more way that Apple will edge them out.
worldsbestbeachproSoftware Engineer
A friend of mine was personally recruited from a position he had at another FAANG company to join Meta (not AIML but something else), only to find himself laid off 3 months after joining due to a “mass layoff”. He could not go back to his old job (having just left) so he had to call in favor from old employers that paid much less. Finally having gotten a job, he gets a call from a meta recruiter “they want him back at Meta”. Needless to say, my friend had pulled favors that he could not just let down. Amazing as this sounds, what in hell is going on at Meta? Seriously, what kind of planning are they having that the require to react to every market condition. Personally, I can only compare it to someone traveling with a drunk at the wheel.
