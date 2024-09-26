Technical Program Manager - How can I Learn & Leverage AI





Hi everyone,





I’m a TPM (20+ yrs of experience) looking to upskill in AI and apply it in my role to stay competitive in the job market. I’d love to hear from those who’ve done this:





1. What are the best resources for learning AI basics specifically relevant to TPMs?

2. How have you successfully applied AI knowledge in your role to make an impact on projects?

3. From a job search and career growth perspective, how can I showcase AI skills to stand out when applying to companies? Any tips on what employers look For.







