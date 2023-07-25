Elijah Morton in
Tips on landing job as a recent graduate?
Hello, I am a recent graduate from Georgia State University with a B.S. in Data Science. I was wondering if anyone could provide me with some insight or tips on landind my first career related job? I network, market myself on linked in and have a portfoilo and its still difficult.
OlympicMoneyMakerData Scientist
Yeah agreed with this, definitely network to find a job but also use it as an opportunity to connect to different people, ask questions about what they like/don't like about the work/industry, etc. and eventually, it'll pan out.
For some other stuff to do - do things to up your skills and do research on industries you're interested in or even just the industries of jobs you see that you like.