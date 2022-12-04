Tj in
Aircraft Avionic Technician to Data Analyst
I'm looking at any advice to get into a tech role like a Data analyst. I'm pretty good with excel, SQL, and avionic software.
I would appreciate any advice or tips
They accept anyone of any background. They have career changers and recent grads who are just starting their career. Nice mix of people.
https://www.thedataschool.co.uk/apply/