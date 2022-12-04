Tj in  
Mechanical Engineer  

Aircraft Avionic Technician to Data Analyst

I'm looking at any advice to get into a tech role like a Data analyst. I'm pretty good with excel, SQL, and avionic software.

I would appreciate any advice or tips
2
2181
Sort by:
LolaTuluData Analyst at PwC 
If you're based in London (UK), New York, Hamburg, or Sydney then you could apply for The Data School. They teach you for four months on how to use Tableau and Alteryx, and then you go on 4× six-month placements at client sites. They pay through training as well.
They accept anyone of any background. They have career changers and recent grads who are just starting their career. Nice mix of people.

https://www.thedataschool.co.uk/apply/
19g615l15u4x9lMechanical Engineer  
This is excellent information thank you so much!

About

Public

Data Scientist

Members

8,204