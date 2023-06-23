Relocating and Visa Considerations

Hi everyone!

Currently, I work as an ERP Analyst in Europe. However, as my partner is pursuing a new job in Dallas, TX. Our goal is for each of us to have our own job without the need for a dependent visa. I have nearly 2 years of experience and I'm actively searching for opportunities before the move. Additionally, I am attempting to secure an L1 visa, but I haven't received any updates for the past two weeks, so I'm uncertain if it will work out. Do you have any tips to make this process easier for me? Are there any other suggestions you could provide? If I have to pursue a limited and dependent visa, would it be challenging to find a job under these circumstances? Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated.