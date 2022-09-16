Gklick21 in
MBA to Dev
I have an MBA and work as a Product Manager and would like to make a move to an entry level Dev role. Salary is not my main concern, but I would not have the time to go back to school. Am I SOL?
3
1514
Sort by:
holai32buSf2f2Software Engineer
I actually think this might be easier than you think. First thing is leveraging the engineering network you have and finding someone who would be open to mentoring you. Like giving you resources, ideas, help when you get stuck. Developing that kind of relationship will be super easy for you. And since comp isn't a concern, you can really come in from the ground up. But your PM experience might put you in a decent junior role, maybe you'd be the liason for the engineering team and product. Thatd be sweet
2
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,381