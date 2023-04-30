TheoremOne initial assessment

pseudo0x636F646572 in
Hi everyone, I applied to a position at TheoremOne and I was invited to take an assessment, it was sent to me immediately after my application
My question is: please what type of questions should i be expecting, should I prepare to answer technical question? And i was told it's just real world scenarios to test my core language skills
Thanks in advance
Lol, I was actually rejected after the first interview question, and I don’t really understand why I was rejected
My process was for management so SWE may be a bit different- I can't speak to what kind of in depth technical assessment they do for SWEs.
FWIW I ultimately declined an offer from them- while the pay was good (too good, danger pay), they basically do staffing for banking and finance clients, and asked for a bunch of details like a credit check and drug test as part of onboarding. The work didn't seem compelling and it seemed to suggest things about how people are treated that didn't jive with me. Just another "consulting" firm. 🙂