2024 Appraisal

jbs4life in
What is the expected range for appraisals/increments this year, any feedback would be appreciated
worldsbestbeachproSoftware Engineer
I too cannot speak for every company. But the one I’m in, I think we’re lucky to be able keep the job. All the layoffs going around were no joke. I’m well paid (not amazing) and I have a job, so I’m cool with that.
jbs4lifeProgram Manager
Yeah same boat hence checking if there is any expectations this year, however not amazing is an understatement just keeping a job maybe a win
