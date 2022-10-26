Accepting future offers

I have an offer from a company I worked for before. I asked for two weeks before I give them an offer and in the absence of anything else, I've had to say yes. The position starts in February which is when I'm available to start working. I don't want to stop looking for something better (its an SE2 @ 115k, I've 4 years of experience). I expect that in a better economy I could've got something better with my experience and education, but I feel trapped now. If I were to land a better role sometime before February, how bad would it look if I bowed out of this? Is this something people do?