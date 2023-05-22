



What I really appreciate is how it gets the context and keeps the conversation flowing smoothly. It's a versatile tool, perfect for anyone from students looking for homework assistance to professionals needing a second pair of eyes on their work.





The iOS integration is sleek, making it super easy and convenient to use. The best part? It feels like you're chatting with a real person - the responses are so detailed and well thought out. But remember, it's all AI-generated and doesn't have personal beliefs or opinions.





Just a heads up - the OpenAI team seems committed to regular updates to make the app better over time. So, if you're looking for a handy chatbot for your day-to-day questions or tasks, this might be worth a shot!

I've been using this app on my iPhone and it's honestly super impressive! It's this AI chatbot that can answer a whole bunch of different questions, help brainstorm ideas, assist in learning new stuff, and even help with editing documents.