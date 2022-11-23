Google HeadCount for Internships

Hi Everone,

Last year I got an offer from Google for the SWE intern positon. I decided to move with another offer at the end, but my recruiter told me that my technical interview should lasts for a year and if i apply agaib, i should move to team matching stage.





However, it's been about two months that i applied for the 2023 intern positions but still haven't received any email.





I was wondering when usually the headcounts decided at Google?