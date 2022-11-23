Pooya in
Google HeadCount for Internships
Hi Everone,
Last year I got an offer from Google for the SWE intern positon. I decided to move with another offer at the end, but my recruiter told me that my technical interview should lasts for a year and if i apply agaib, i should move to team matching stage.
However, it's been about two months that i applied for the 2023 intern positions but still haven't received any email.
I was wondering when usually the headcounts decided at Google?
abb60a79a69269308Software Engineer
(current Google employee, but with limited insight into hiring). The hiring freeze is "unofficially" over (it was never officially announced), however that doesn't mean there's going to be tonnes of roles. HC is unlikely to be opened this side of the new year, however come january there should be more,
