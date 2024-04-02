ee1234 in
Microsoft Offer Level 61
Hello there, I just went through the Microsoft interview process two weeks ago and they came back and offered me a level 61, now according to this website that's around 187k TC, I then mentioned to them I currently make around 300k TC (which I do) and the recruiter immediately said his "offer software" is acting up and needs to get back to me, did they really just try to low ball me and get caught off guard? I have nearly 20 YOE. I only mentioned my salary after they gave me the offer nowhere before did I let them know how much I currently make but they knew how much experience I had. Does MS just not pay that much compared to others?
mel91
It depends . Why are you leaving a 300k job ? You can negotiate with MS (but they can many people in this economy I guess ) .
ee1234
Well i currently work on site with no option for remote and the MS job is mostly remote but i am absolutely not leaving for anything less than my current TC
