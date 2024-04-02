Microsoft Offer Level 61

Hello there, I just went through the Microsoft interview process two weeks ago and they came back and offered me a level 61, now according to this website that's around 187k TC, I then mentioned to them I currently make around 300k TC (which I do) and the recruiter immediately said his "offer software" is acting up and needs to get back to me, did they really just try to low ball me and get caught off guard? I have nearly 20 YOE. I only mentioned my salary after they gave me the offer nowhere before did I let them know how much I currently make but they knew how much experience I had. Does MS just not pay that much compared to others?