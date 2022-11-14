BrooklynBroke in
Preview of 2022 Highest Paying Companies?
I assume we will see software engineer salaries decrease when comparing 2022 to 2021 because the market has gone to poo. I think that it is safe to say Hudson River Trading will be at the top for any position. I would have a higher chance of running a 5:30 mile than getting hired by them.
6ym891ukphg5xkqSoftware Engineer
You could probably check the leaderboard for an idea for companies topping the list: https://www.levels.fyi/leaderboard
BrooklynBrokeBusiness Analyst
Data is outdated.
