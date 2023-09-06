Elon Musk Plans to Merge Neuralink and Tesla for an AI Supercompany

Elon Musk reportedly plans to blend Neuralink and Tesla into a large AI company, using data from Twitter users and Tesla's Full Self-Driving Cameras to train a robust AI model.

Musk's AI Integration Plan

Musk is contemplating merging Neuralink and Tesla, alongside his xAI startup, to create a comprehensive artificial intelligence model.

Leveraging the text data from Twitter and real-world images from Tesla's Full Self-Driving network, he intends to develop AI chatbots and physical robots capable of real-world navigation.

Reasoning Behind the Merge

A concern that AI could potentially render humans obsolete led Musk to found xAI for AI safety.

Musk is targeting to create an AI that can generate computer software and a politically unbiased chatbot rival to ChatGPT.

Twitter and Tesla as AI Datasets

Despite criticism, Musk's acquisition of Twitter offers access to vast user data for AI training.

In addition, the Autopilot and Full-Self Driving systems of Tesla, with billions of collected camera images, serve as valuable resources to build physical robot AI.

(source)





