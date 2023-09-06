bloxyen in
Elon Musk Plans to Merge Neuralink and Tesla for an AI Supercompany
Elon Musk reportedly plans to blend Neuralink and Tesla into a large AI company, using data from Twitter users and Tesla's Full Self-Driving Cameras to train a robust AI model.
Musk's AI Integration Plan
- Musk is contemplating merging Neuralink and Tesla, alongside his xAI startup, to create a comprehensive artificial intelligence model.
- Leveraging the text data from Twitter and real-world images from Tesla's Full Self-Driving network, he intends to develop AI chatbots and physical robots capable of real-world navigation.
Reasoning Behind the Merge
- A concern that AI could potentially render humans obsolete led Musk to found xAI for AI safety.
- Musk is targeting to create an AI that can generate computer software and a politically unbiased chatbot rival to ChatGPT.
Twitter and Tesla as AI Datasets
- Despite criticism, Musk's acquisition of Twitter offers access to vast user data for AI training.
- In addition, the Autopilot and Full-Self Driving systems of Tesla, with billions of collected camera images, serve as valuable resources to build physical robot AI.
