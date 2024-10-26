DE Current Stack & Interview Experience

Hi all,





I'm a Data Engineer with former analyst experience and I've worked as a Senior-level for I'd say the past 2 years. I'm getting really into the analytics engineering stack with dbt and Snowflake but most tools in my current role are too limited to on-premise within Snowflake





Despite a ton of releases making Snowflake pretty decent, I still want to diversify my skillset. What is becoming most imperative in your roles for DE and what has come up in interviews in terms of stack? Are the tech Q's more difficult? Leaning more SQL or Python heavy?





I want to make sure I'm not living under a rock and staying relevant. Thanks!











