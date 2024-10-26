datadad in
DE Current Stack & Interview Experience
Hi all,
I'm a Data Engineer with former analyst experience and I've worked as a Senior-level for I'd say the past 2 years. I'm getting really into the analytics engineering stack with dbt and Snowflake but most tools in my current role are too limited to on-premise within Snowflake
Despite a ton of releases making Snowflake pretty decent, I still want to diversify my skillset. What is becoming most imperative in your roles for DE and what has come up in interviews in terms of stack? Are the tech Q's more difficult? Leaning more SQL or Python heavy?
I want to make sure I'm not living under a rock and staying relevant. Thanks!
tochinekeSoftware Engineer
Databricks looks promising. I intend to get certified having gained experience implementing it in a major investment bank. Good luck 🤞
1
datadadSoftware Engineer
Thanks! Yeah I got SnowPro certified but I’m unsure if more tech is better, our side of the business is constantly evolving 😅
