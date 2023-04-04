Should I stay or should I go?

I need advice.





I work at a company of about 50 people. We're not a tech or engineering company at all, in terms of mindset, we're all just survey programmers. Maybe 3 people work on more advanced stuff, and that's not their main focus. I'm trying to move into a software engineering/development role. So it's not an ideal role, but it's just a general painting of the scenario.





The real issue is that I got PIP'D. The same day I got PIP'D, they fired 3 people. Yesterday, we also had a "Town Hall" to address overall company shortcomings.





I truly believe I can survive the PIP and that the org truly believes in me and is using the PIP as a way to help me. Before the PIP, however, I only had 1 performance review that I had to request. Aside from that, my managers would talk to me about my blunders and I would own them, but they never sat me down to go over goals and expectations.





As things unfolded and we all caught wind of things not going well and had meetings to discuss, people would bring things up, like more resources and documentation to clarify goals and expectations. Well, that's not happening. At the Town Hall it was reiterated that processes and resources aren't the issue, mindset is. Today, via email, it was also reiterated that no processes would change and that people just need to change their mindset. What they did offer, however, is 3 months severance to anyone who doesn't think it's a good fit anymore.





I don't believe in an organization that, when faced with a workforce that isn't meeting expectations, just says "we don't need to change anything, you guys need to change your mindset." Seems...naive? Like in any other aspect of life, if the way you're doing things doesn't produce the outcomes you want, you shift! On top of that, for a company that collects data, our own internal data practices are weak. We don't have what I consider to be strong documentation, clear goals, or even a shared mission/value statement (that they also want us to double down on...) I want to take up the 3 months offer, but I'm also nervous about job prospects. I only make $45k, so it's not like I'm walking away from a 6 figure salary. At this point I have a little over a year of experience with my butt in the seat programming and am also currently pursuing a Masters in CS. My experience, however, is mostly with Python, XML, HTML, CSS, but not hot technologies like React, so I'm nervous about finding work in the next 3 months. I don't believe I belong here anymore, but I'm also nervous about my prospects. I feel stuck and don't know what to do. Any insight would be appreciated.