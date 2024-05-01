Chigozie Asikaburu in  
How I Studied For My Amazon Software Engineer Interview

Previously, I created the article "How I Studied For My Amazon Security Engineer Interview". It quickly became one of my most viewed, read and liked articles. So, I decided to go over how I studied for my Amazon software engineer interview. I go over my studying strategies, resources and reasons for wanting to stay at Amazon.


I actually thought I failed after my interview 👀😂. Although, here I am. This is meant to be an anecdote rather than a guide. I expect my studying strategies to evolve overtime.


If anyone's still on the grind in this job market, best of luck 👍🏽. It's a really tough time to be looking for jobs in tech right now. Stay strong.


https://chigozie-asikaburu.medium.com/how-i-studied-for-my-amazon-software-engineer-l4-interview-aa3d954d1fef

madscience  
What was the timeline difference between your Security Eng role vs your SWE role?
Chigozie Asikaburu  
During my security engineer job hunt, I was aiming to interview much longer. I studied for coding interview for an entire year. I was actually only aiming for software engineer roles then after a year ended up getting a security engineer role at Amazon and took it (it was the only security engineer job I applied to). I reflected on that job hunt in this article: https://medium.com/@chigozie-asikaburu/a-retrospection-of-my-one-year-new-grad-job-hunt-24e2f0e0c4e8

