ajain1921 in
Charles Schwab SWE Internship
Hello, I just got an offer for the Charles Schwab SWE Internship. Currently, it's my only offer, and I am wondering if anyone has any details on what the program teaches and such. It seems like a good program, but I am curious as to what I will actually learn especially since it's only 9 weeks.
Software Engineer
I work at Amazon now and I have a coworker who worked at Schwab. He said it wasn’t bad at all. Not a bad choice if it’s your only one!
