Summer 2023 internship rescinded (Advice)
Pretty much what the title says need some advice in how to pivot with this new development, some details:
Rescinded offer: Quant trading @ US firm
Currently going into final year studying math/cs. Planning to get some research exp this summer and do some courses. Have a few past internships w/ relevant experience. (Based in Canada) Preference is to lateral to US
Career goal: Quantitative Trading or SWE Concentrating in ML/AI or anything related to math/stats
Options are A: pursue a masters degree (likely in the US paying out of state tuition not international fees) to allow for a 2nd chance at an internship & further increase knowledge and doing research which is appealing but also possibly expensive
B: pursue FT work and try to get a new grad role
C: take a semester/year off or aim for off-cycle and try to get an internship that i can convert to full time
Options are listed in personal preference but would like some perspective from more experienced individuals, what would you do in my shoes and why?
olofrafData Scientist
I would study for GRE for masters while trying to get FT job. Use masters as backup plan if you can’t get a good job.
