17 Software Engineer Jokes 😂 To Tell Your Co-workers and Friends

Here’s a software engineer joke:





Why are programmers pushovers?





They’re always making exceptions.





Here’s another:





A freshman is working on a programming assignment and is talking with a friend who’s a sophomore.





Freshman: Hey, do you know how to split up a CSV file into X number of files in Python?





Sophomore: You ask me a lot of questions, which is good especially as a passionate freshman. Although, a good programmer is good at googling. Try asking on StackOverflow.





Freshman: Never heard of that, I’ll use StackOverflow from now on.

The freshman’s first semester ends.





Sophomore: Hey, what’s up? Was StackOverflow helpful?

Freshman: Oh, I switched out of computer science.





