Chigozie Asikaburu in  
Security Software Engineer at Amazon 

17 Software Engineer Jokes 😂 To Tell Your Co-workers and Friends

Here’s a software engineer joke:


Why are programmers pushovers?


They’re always making exceptions.


Here’s another:


A freshman is working on a programming assignment and is talking with a friend who’s a sophomore.


Freshman: Hey, do you know how to split up a CSV file into X number of files in Python?


Sophomore: You ask me a lot of questions, which is good especially as a passionate freshman. Although, a good programmer is good at googling. Try asking on StackOverflow.


Freshman: Never heard of that, I’ll use StackOverflow from now on.

The freshman’s first semester ends.


Sophomore: Hey, what’s up? Was StackOverflow helpful?

Freshman: Oh, I switched out of computer science.


I'm curious if you understood the second joke 👀. It’s subtle so I expect most people to miss it. The article I wrote explains it, in case you missed it.


https://chigozie-asikaburu.medium.com/17-software-engineer-jokes-to-tell-your-co-workers-and-friends-b5ffdac9834

Just a moment...

Just a moment...

chigozie-asikaburu.medium.com
6
971
Sort by:
xcbyiNUb3Computer Science  
Some of these would be so much better as memes. Something about reading a joke steals the punch
xcbyiNUb3Computer Science  
The riddles were good!
1

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,415