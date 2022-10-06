17 Software Engineer Jokes 😂 To Tell Your Co-workers and Friends
Here’s a software engineer joke:
Why are programmers pushovers?
They’re always making exceptions.
Here’s another:
A freshman is working on a programming assignment and is talking with a friend who’s a sophomore.
Freshman: Hey, do you know how to split up a CSV file into X number of files in Python?
Sophomore: You ask me a lot of questions, which is good especially as a passionate freshman. Although, a good programmer is good at googling. Try asking on StackOverflow.
Freshman: Never heard of that, I’ll use StackOverflow from now on.
The freshman’s first semester ends.
Sophomore: Hey, what’s up? Was StackOverflow helpful?
Freshman: Oh, I switched out of computer science.
I'm curious if you understood the second joke 👀. It’s subtle so I expect most people to miss it. The article I wrote explains it, in case you missed it.
https://chigozie-asikaburu.medium.com/17-software-engineer-jokes-to-tell-your-co-workers-and-friends-b5ffdac9834