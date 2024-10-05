Meta interview final decision submitted for leadership review - did I get it?

Poll

Completed my meta onsite loop a week ago. Feel like I got 3 strong hires and 1 weak hire or maybe even 1 weak "no-hire", if that's a thing.





My meta recruiter has only given me one update, telling me the final decision is submitted to leadership review and is pending.





I have not heard back any sort of update about my performance in the interviews. Just wondering for my anxiety :

Can I infer anything from the pending leadership review? Is this a rubber stamp process or am I actually still being determined