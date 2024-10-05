dwarfweed in
Meta interview final decision submitted for leadership review - did I get it?
Completed my meta onsite loop a week ago. Feel like I got 3 strong hires and 1 weak hire or maybe even 1 weak "no-hire", if that's a thing.
My meta recruiter has only given me one update, telling me the final decision is submitted to leadership review and is pending.
I have not heard back any sort of update about my performance in the interviews. Just wondering for my anxiety :
Can I infer anything from the pending leadership review? Is this a rubber stamp process or am I actually still being determined
dwarfweedSite Reliability (SRE)
Those are my self assessed results.
I’m definitely just stressed out and should be patient, but I’m grasping for anything positive at the moment. The recruiter asked me my relocation preferences about 1 week after interviews, and now is claiming she will have a final answer after the leadership review. Hoping that I’ve already passed the candidate review and this is just rubber stamping. Will definitely update here for any one else in this position
These companies take forever to get back to folks post interview. More than likely they are still waiting for the leadership/committee to review your ratings and then determine if they will move to the team matching phase.
You will then probably have to interview a couple of times there too.
I feel like it took a couple of weeks post my interview loop at Google before I got the final decision