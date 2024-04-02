M K C in
What to expect for Apple's Applied Scientist interview process
Is there a typical process for applied scientist- AI/NLP roles at Apple?
The recruiter told me the first round would be a screening with the hiring manager. I am waiting to hear more about the process from the recruiter.
Any advice or tips for Apple interviews?
tvincent98Applied Scientist
I interviewed for it a while back and it was a pretty standard process, initial phone screen, then onto the onsite interviews. I've heard it can be team-dependent, but I got some LC style and some ML design kind of questions. I don't remember what they were exactly but I know I didn't have full working solutions for all of it and did not get an offer.
Errorerror808Applied Scientist
Similar experience here when I applied for the role a couple of years back
