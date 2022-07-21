19g615l08epswd in
Offer Letter
Hi everyone,
I got an offer from Amazon for SDE 1 after doing SDE 2 interviews. I really don't want to get stuck in SDE 1 for long but I am still happy I got the offer.
I was wondering what you guys think, how fast could I get promoted to SDE 2 after accepting this offer or should I just wait a couple months and do the entire process all over to attempt for SDE 2.
Any information or advice would help.
Thanks.
Amazon
SDE 1
Remote
Total per year
$156K
Level
1
Base
$125K
Stock (/yr)
$3.1K
Bonus
$28K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
3 Years
qwertyCoderSoftware Engineer at Amazon
Unless you're *extremely* confident that you can deliver at *strong* SDE II level, you likely will be at SDE I for 1-2 years before promo. If that's OK with you then take it. If not, then wait 6mo and apply again. Just keep in mind if you don't make SDE II at that point it was probably better to just take SDE I right now.
19g615l08epswdSoftware Engineer
Thanks for the advice. Would keep all this advice in mind.
