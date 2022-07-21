Offer Letter

Hi everyone,





I got an offer from Amazon for SDE 1 after doing SDE 2 interviews. I really don't want to get stuck in SDE 1 for long but I am still happy I got the offer.





I was wondering what you guys think, how fast could I get promoted to SDE 2 after accepting this offer or should I just wait a couple months and do the entire process all over to attempt for SDE 2.





Any information or advice would help.

Thanks.