Hi, I work as an Infosec analyst, making 102k a year! I want to move to Poland to stay with my gf and then later get married. I know I will not get paid much in Poland, but my life would be much better than here; nothing against the USA, but it's not for me. I am looking for Info sec jobs in Poland. How much money can I expect, and how hard will it be to find a job? I am on post-OPT and planning to move in there next year. If not Poland, I am ready to work in Germany or the Czech Republic too.