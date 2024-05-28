anupkrbid in
VMware by Broadcom | MTS-3 | India
I have an offer from VMware by Broadcom EUC division. They offered ~Rs 50L CTC for 7+ years of exp. Should I join? Is it safe? Can anyone from VMware share their thought and situation at ofc? Iv heard the EUC team is small and they are hiring to increase the team. KKR will take over, should we expect layoffs?
GhaniSoftware Engineer
EUC is the worst BU. They have quarterly layoff too much toxic workplace I would suggest to stay away.
anupkrbidSoftware Engineer
Thanks for the info.
