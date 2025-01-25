RegularGuy in  
Difficulty Getting Interviews

Is anyone else having a tough time landing interviews? I've applied to over 200 job postings, but I've only had one interview—and oddly enough, it was for a role I didn’t even apply for.


For context, I spent 10+ years working at a high level in an industry unrelated to tech. During COVID, I had the opportunity to pivot, so I went back to school and completed a BS in Computer Science. I'm now in my 30s.


Since then, I’ve been working as a CW at Meta, which has been a great experience and I love the team / people I work with. However, I’m unsure if they plan to convert me to full-time and being a CW has some inherent drawbacks. I have about 10 months left on my two-year contract, so I’ve started applying to junior SWE and DE roles across a range of companies—including FAANG, government, startups, and mid-sized tech. I’ve been diligent in applying only to roles where I meet the minimum required experience.


I’ve also had my resume reviewed by a Meta recruiter and a close family member who is a director at a large biotech company.


Does anyone have realistic advice on improving my chances?

novatechSoftware Engineer a day ago
I’ve had trouble getting interviews as well. I have 10 years in the industry. I think LLMs just broke the hiring inflows because now anyone can use chatgpt to spam HR portals, they are inundated with too many resumes. Best to leverage your network and social media to find jobs rather than applications.
