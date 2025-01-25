Difficulty Getting Interviews

Is anyone else having a tough time landing interviews? I've applied to over 200 job postings, but I've only had one interview—and oddly enough, it was for a role I didn’t even apply for.





For context, I spent 10+ years working at a high level in an industry unrelated to tech. During COVID, I had the opportunity to pivot, so I went back to school and completed a BS in Computer Science. I'm now in my 30s.





Since then, I’ve been working as a CW at Meta, which has been a great experience and I love the team / people I work with. However, I’m unsure if they plan to convert me to full-time and being a CW has some inherent drawbacks. I have about 10 months left on my two-year contract, so I’ve started applying to junior SWE and DE roles across a range of companies—including FAANG, government, startups, and mid-sized tech. I’ve been diligent in applying only to roles where I meet the minimum required experience.





I’ve also had my resume reviewed by a Meta recruiter and a close family member who is a director at a large biotech company.





Does anyone have realistic advice on improving my chances?