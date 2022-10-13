Cev86 in  
Breaking into Data Analytics

Hey guys! So I graduated with my masters in Health Informatics last year and I have been heavily investing my time in finding data analyst positions but havent had any luck. I have 17+ years clinical health experience, very computer/software literate, intermediate SQL knowlegde, intermediate Excel, and Tableau/Power BI exprirence. If anyone out there has any pointers on landing these jobs for a first timer I would appreciate it! 
AusData Scientist  
I would limit your health experience if your not going for health care specific roles. People take 30 seconds to glance at a resume. Having 17 years of clinical health experience probably makes you look like a clinical health person.

Also realize that hiring is winding down in a lot of tech due to interest rate hikes

