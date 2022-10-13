Cev86 in
Breaking into Data Analytics
Hey guys! So I graduated with my masters in Health Informatics last year and I have been heavily investing my time in finding data analyst positions but havent had any luck. I have 17+ years clinical health experience, very computer/software literate, intermediate SQL knowlegde, intermediate Excel, and Tableau/Power BI exprirence. If anyone out there has any pointers on landing these jobs for a first timer I would appreciate it!
Also realize that hiring is winding down in a lot of tech due to interest rate hikes