I have a frontend developer interview coming up with TikTok, and I'm looking for some advice on how to prepare effectively. Has anyone here been through the TikTok frontend interview process? I'd love to hear about your experiences and any tips you can share. Specifically, the interview format they said they will 3 rounds frontend coding and data structures and what kinds of questions are asked? I'd also like to know which technical skills I should focus on. Are there particular frameworks, libraries, or technologies that TikTok places a lot of emphasis on? Additionally, if you've encountered any coding challenges or problems during your interview, I'd appreciate recommendations on resources for practicing those. I'm also wondering about the depth of system design questions and any tips for approaching them. Lastly, any insights into the type of behavioral questions they might ask would be super helpful. Thanks in advance for your help!





Tiktok US

Tiktok Frontend interview