roboticsnotes in
Are you actually working, thinking, resting, chilling
Is it true that a lot of software engineers do like 1 hour's worth of programming and just surf the internet for the rest of the day? Is this why Elon is so hellbent on watching over everyone's screen and checking commits?
6
1153
Sort by:
Mykhailo PietelinSoftware Engineer
At some point your job is not only to write code. It has to be tested, deployed/released, documented. You react to incidents, monitor hell lot of dashboards, create some tickets for future, participate sync ups & interviews, review other people changes, unblock other teams with knowledge you have and they don't. So yeah. Typing code is exactly 1hr a day.
2
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,415