Need opinion: Starting my side hustle will have impact to my main job?

I have been afraid to start my own podcast about startups, or product management. I'm afraid if I go full on it, my coworkers via LinkedIn might have opposing view which may get my job in jeopardy.





For example, I worked for Data company (publicly listed) [REDACTED], one of my coworker didn't like my linkedIn post which talked about difference of how product management should be practiced. She complained to her VP about it which then got to my manager.





Curious to get your thoughts and support