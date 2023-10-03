zowack in
Need opinion: Starting my side hustle will have impact to my main job?
I have been afraid to start my own podcast about startups, or product management. I'm afraid if I go full on it, my coworkers via LinkedIn might have opposing view which may get my job in jeopardy.
For example, I worked for Data company (publicly listed) [REDACTED], one of my coworker didn't like my linkedIn post which talked about difference of how product management should be practiced. She complained to her VP about it which then got to my manager.
Curious to get your thoughts and support
LasferSoftware Engineer
I agree.
I am curious to know a little more about your side hustles if you don't mind of course.
They ask what my plans are for my future at the company and I just tell them that I plan to retire from there. I just don’t have to tell them when I’m planning on retiring from there.
I will say that I have been let go from another company, and I feel like it had something to do with my side hustles. They could give no cause for performance, interpersonal conflicts, or anything else. But I floated for a while on my side incomes before landing another job where I’m making 3x what I was before. So it all worked out pretty good in the end.
Remember that whatever it is that you’re afraid of, studies have shown that only 2% of those fears will ever actually materialize. And more often than not when the thing you feared does happen it’s rarely as bad as what you expected. Be bold! Go do your side hustle! Your company isn’t looking out for your best interests, so go do something for yourself!